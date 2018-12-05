Aviva PLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $291.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.70 and a fifty-two week high of $322.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.48.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total value of $36,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total value of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

