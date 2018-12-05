Aviva PLC Sells 3,372 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,443,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,958,000 after buying an additional 96,286 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,418,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,009,000 after buying an additional 456,511 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,092,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,588,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,405,000 after buying an additional 206,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,278,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Cowen set a $120.00 price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $84,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $151,215.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,507 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

