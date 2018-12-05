Aviva PLC Trims Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $105,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 42,975.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $217,000.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.84 and a beta of 1.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $391.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $120.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $1,194,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $149,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,594,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $3,150,680. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

