Axa Sells 2,400 Shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Axa decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 32,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR by 5,888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PACCAR by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 155,915 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 194,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $11,415,195.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,080,449 shares in the company, valued at $181,253,619.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $36,219.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,262 shares of company stock worth $11,490,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/axa-sells-2400-shares-of-paccar-inc-pcar.html.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.