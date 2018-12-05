Axa Sells 68,000 Shares of Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

Axa trimmed its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Rambus by 471.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 30.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $285,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of RMBS opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $946.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 45.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Vice Chairman Charles Kissner sold 5,896 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $62,438.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,347 shares in the company, valued at $353,144.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $63,294.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

