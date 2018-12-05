B. Riley Reiterates $30.00 Price Target for Callaway Golf (ELY)

B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 348.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

