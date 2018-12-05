B. Riley Weighs in on Tilly’s Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TLYS)

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research set a $17.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. William Blair upgraded Tilly’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $10.83 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $337.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 1,982,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $36,670,293.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,393,521 shares of company stock valued at $99,783,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Tilly’s by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tilly’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

