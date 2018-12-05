Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,951,000 after purchasing an additional 78,423 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,656,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,778,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,767,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,828 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,828,000 after purchasing an additional 60,352 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $96.13 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

