Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Balfour Beatty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 345.83 ($4.52).

LON:BBY opened at GBX 239.20 ($3.13) on Tuesday. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of GBX 252.50 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.70 ($4.07).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

