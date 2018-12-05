Bancolombia (CIB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CIB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

CIB stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth about $200,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,754,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Bancolombia by 355.3% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,374,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,509,000 after purchasing an additional 464,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bancolombia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

