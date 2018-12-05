Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Apergy (APY)

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apergy (NYSE:APY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Get Apergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apergy has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,425,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,851,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.