Bank of America Lowers Asante Solutions (PUMP) Price Target to $21.00

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $15.01 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.84 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $385,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 175,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 423.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 119.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 118,618 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.