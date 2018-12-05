Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Halliburton from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Societe Generale set a $42.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL opened at $31.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $43,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 617,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,231 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,421 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 32,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.