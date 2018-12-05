Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MicroStrategy by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR stock opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $151.23. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery.

