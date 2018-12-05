Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $15,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,200,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,740,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,722,000 after purchasing an additional 347,489 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.2% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,657,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,948,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.1451 dividend. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is 61.96%.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

