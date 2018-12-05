Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,931 Shares of Knowles Corp (KN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,043,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Knowles were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Knowles by 112.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 38.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Knowles by 24.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 15,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. Knowles had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

