Banyan Network Trading Down 14.3% This Week (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $39,463.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banyan Network has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinEx and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007196 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000124 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000303 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network (CRYPTO:BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,932,830 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

