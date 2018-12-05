Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) a €108.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.60% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.91 ($102.22).

ETR:BMW opened at €74.69 ($86.85) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a fifty-two week high of €97.04 ($112.84).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

