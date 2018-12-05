Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BNED opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $814.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 49.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

