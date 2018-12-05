Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $814.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Barnes & Noble Education updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

BNED opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $312.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 409.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 173.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 51.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/barnes-noble-education-bned-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-08-eps.html.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.