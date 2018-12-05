Bastonet (BSN) Price Up 29.2% Over Last Week

Bastonet (CURRENCY:BSN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Bastonet coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bastonet has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Bastonet has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bastonet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.02328651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00155589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00187173 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.09654738 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bastonet Coin Profile

Bastonet’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Bastonet’s official website is www.bastonet.com. Bastonet’s official Twitter account is @BastonetProject.

Buying and Selling Bastonet

Bastonet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bastonet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bastonet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bastonet using one of the exchanges listed above.

