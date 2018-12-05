Bayer (BAYN) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.48 ($107.53).

FRA BAYN opened at €65.13 ($75.73) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

