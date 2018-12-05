Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €101.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMW. Societe Generale set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.91 ($102.22).

ETR BMW opened at €74.92 ($87.12) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a twelve month high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

