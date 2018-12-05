Beach Energy Ltd (BPT) Insider Richard Richards Acquires 50,000 Shares

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) insider Richard Richards bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.48 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,000.00 ($52,482.27).

Beach Energy stock opened at A$1.59 ($1.12) on Wednesday. Beach Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.55 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of A$1.43 ($1.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

