Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Bel Fuse an industry rank of 223 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $74,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $178,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELFB stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 16,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,924. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $290.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

