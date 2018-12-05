BetterBetting (BETR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $140,435.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One BetterBetting token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $631,928.00 and $140,435.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.02267725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00166150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00187176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.10736888 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 200,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,702,067 tokens. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

