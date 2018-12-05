BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Holdings Increased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,923 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 79,970 shares during the period. BHP Billiton accounts for about 0.7% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of BHP Billiton worth $57,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BHP Billiton during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Billiton by 145.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BHP Billiton during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in BHP Billiton during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Billiton during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,144. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. BHP Billiton Limited has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

