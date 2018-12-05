BidaskClub Downgrades Wendys (WEN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Wendys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wendys from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. Wendys has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.55 million during the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 40.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $503,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,467 shares in the company, valued at $861,743.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter worth about $31,887,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Wendys by 362.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Wendys by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,837,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,609 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter worth about $15,034,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wendys by 63.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 819,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

