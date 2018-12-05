BidaskClub Lowers Ingles Markets (IMKTA) to Strong Sell

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

IMKTA opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $589.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth $101,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 57.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.