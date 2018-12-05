BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 514,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,775.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BDSI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 703,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,108. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.12.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 141.35%. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 121.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,803 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

