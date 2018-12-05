Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Biogen by 1,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Biogen by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.58.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $322.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.75. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $249.17 and a 1 year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 25.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

