BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNGO. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioNano Genomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

BNGO opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. BioNano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioNano Genomics stock. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,440,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,000. BioNano Genomics comprises about 2.5% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 14.37% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

BioNano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

