BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Tops $0.0068

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $65,617.00 and approximately $322.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 9,698,218 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

