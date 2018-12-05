BitDegree (BDG) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One BitDegree token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Cobinhood. BitDegree has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $202.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDegree has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.02300297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00162130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00186570 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.09912985 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree was first traded on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,337,711 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

