Black Hills Corp (BKH) Short Interest Update

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,995,588 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the October 31st total of 4,257,816 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,842 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Black Hills had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,379,000 after purchasing an additional 497,479 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 967,914.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 454,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 454,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4,403.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 323,510 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth $17,271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 21.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,444,000 after purchasing an additional 240,640 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BKH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

