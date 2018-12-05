Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (HYT)

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HYT opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $11.16.

About Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc

