BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

