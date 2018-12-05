Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 218,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

BGY stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

