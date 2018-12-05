Blackrock Gold (BRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 173000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

About Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Moore property covering approximately 995 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia.

