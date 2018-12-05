BlackRock Inc. Acquires 260,095 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,992,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Eastgroup Properties worth $668,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $115,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP stock opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.69. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $995,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $25,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,011. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

