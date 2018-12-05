BlackRock Inc. Buys 846,940 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,840,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 846,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust worth $623,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,384,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,929,000 after buying an additional 288,334 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 169.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 884,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,474,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,900,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 43,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $722,630.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,438,017.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $175,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,581.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JMP Securities set a $16.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 124.88%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

