BlackRock Inc. Sells 289,861 Shares of L Brands Inc (LB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,910,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 289,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of L Brands worth $633,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in L Brands by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in L Brands by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 231,777 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 288,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in L Brands by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 152,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of L Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.39.

LB stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.32.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 83.62%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. L Brands’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

