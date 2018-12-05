BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BAF opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

