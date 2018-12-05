Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd’s previous special dividend of $0.00147.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Income.

