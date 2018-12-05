Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 62.2% in the third quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Blackrock Holdco 2, Inc. sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $118,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BKK stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

