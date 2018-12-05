Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (MQT) Announces $0.00 Special Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.
Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $13.20.
About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II
There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Quality II.
