Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (MQT) Announces $0.00 Special Dividend” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/blackrock-muniyield-quality-fund-ii-inc-mqt-announces-0-00-special-dividend.html.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Quality II.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.