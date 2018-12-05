Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.63, for a total transaction of $4,712,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,854,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Wells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,757,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,979 shares of company stock worth $21,529,016 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $192.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $152.46 and a 1-year high of $241.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

