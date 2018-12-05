Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,463,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,588,000 after purchasing an additional 95,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,863,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,452,000 after acquiring an additional 482,980 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,971,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,961,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,841,000 after acquiring an additional 272,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,717,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $66.32 and a twelve month high of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

In related news, Chairman David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $2,314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,180,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,110,373.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,463. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

