Blockpass (PASS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $314,739.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.02363097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00157686 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00187929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.09986846 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,018,075 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

