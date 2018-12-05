Blockport Price Tops $0.0454 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $109,989.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.02380716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00158330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00187112 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.43 or 0.09657908 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,870,933 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockport is medium.com/blockport.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.